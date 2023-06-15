Prat Bhatt Sells 608 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

