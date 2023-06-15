Presearch Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.06 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Presearch has a total market cap of $13.06 million and $90,474.98 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

