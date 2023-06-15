Prom Price Hits $3.71 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Prom has a market cap of $67.70 million and $1.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00014510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.68614293 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,289,803.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

