Prom Trading Down 11.3% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Prom has a total market cap of $66.50 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00014642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,909.96 or 1.00089244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.68614293 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,289,803.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.