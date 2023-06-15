ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $13.99. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1,904,935 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

