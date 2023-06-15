ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Up 0.8%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.36. 1,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.