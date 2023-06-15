ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 48.0% in May

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 20,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 165,370,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,928,953. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
