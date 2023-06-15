ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 48.0% in May

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 20,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 165,370,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,928,953. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 670,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $14,236,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $8,587,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

