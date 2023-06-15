Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Hideki Garren Sells 4,669 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $346,533.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Prothena Stock Performance
PRTA stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $79.65.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
