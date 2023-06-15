Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Hideki Garren Sells 4,669 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $346,533.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 45.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Prothena by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

