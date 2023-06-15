Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Up 3.1%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 10,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Purple Biotech Trading Up 5.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Biotech Ltd. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.
