Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Up 3.1%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 10,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Purple Biotech Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Biotech Ltd. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

