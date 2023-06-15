Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Up 0.5%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. 4,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period.
About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF
The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
