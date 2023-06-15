Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Q BioMed Stock Performance

Q BioMed stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,881. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

