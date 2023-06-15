Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Burford Capital Limited Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BUR stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 60.8% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 867,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $11,849,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

