Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $8.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.74. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.17 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $269.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average of $232.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.96 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,919,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

