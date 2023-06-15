Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Increased by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a report released on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.07.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$66.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.44. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

