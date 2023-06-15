Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $199,354.72 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,448.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Down 1.1 %

QLYS stock opened at $129.43 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Qualys by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Qualys by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Qualys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

