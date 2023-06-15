QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Up 0.4%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.59 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.14). Approximately 36,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 241,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

QUIZ Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a market capitalization of £13.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 1.77.

QUIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.