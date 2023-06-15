Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.82% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

