Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.64% of Evergreen worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergreen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergreen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,140,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergreen by 29.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $637,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVGR opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a P/E ratio of 71.20 and a beta of -0.01. Evergreen Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

