Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTWOW. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,690,000.

PTWOW stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

