Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.24% of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 33,317 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

LIVB opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.