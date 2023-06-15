Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 270,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,493,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $25,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $58,019.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,567,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,415,135.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,782. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

