RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 41,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,581. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

