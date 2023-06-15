Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,582.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

