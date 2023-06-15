Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells $3,755,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) President Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $563,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.

Repay Price Performance

RPAY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,850. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $759.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 2,124.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Repay by 767.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,137,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

