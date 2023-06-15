Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $309,411.60 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Replimune Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. 657,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,269. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,016,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 620,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after purchasing an additional 611,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

