Request Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $715,016.02 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Request has a total market cap of $69.85 million and approximately $715,016.02 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015770 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,022.87 or 1.00057560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07046084 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $672,918.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

