Request Tops 24 Hour Volume of $707,506.66 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Request has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $70.74 million and approximately $707,506.66 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,396.12 or 1.00057301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07046084 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $672,918.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

