Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Centrus Energy (LEU)

6/9/2023 – Centrus Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2023 – Centrus Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2023 – Centrus Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2023 – Centrus Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2023 – Centrus Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2023 – Centrus Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

LEU stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $492.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,800,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

