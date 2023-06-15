Reviewing Genfit (GNFTF) & The Competition

Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) is one of 354 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Genfit to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Genfit and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 0 0 N/A Genfit Competitors 205 1232 3483 34 2.68

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.13%. Given Genfit’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Genfit Competitors -608.05% -77.65% -20.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Genfit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.1% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genfit and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit N/A N/A -5.70 Genfit Competitors $115.39 million -$85,514.71 -93.55

Genfit’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Genfit. Genfit is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

