Reviewing Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) & Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 17.01% 8.19% 0.66% Virginia National Bankshares 33.80% 18.17% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southern First Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.59%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $127.24 million 1.70 $29.11 million $2.95 9.13 Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million 2.30 $23.44 million $4.54 6.65

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Virginia National Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The VNB Trust and Estate Services segment consists of corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration and custody services, and in-house investment management services. The Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. The Masonry Capital segment refers to the investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

