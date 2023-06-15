Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,357. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

