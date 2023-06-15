Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.19

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 1109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 2.52%. Analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, and Industrial Solutions segments. The company offers multifunction machines, printers, printing machines, wide-screen machines, fax machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, and network-related equipment; imaging equipment and consumables, including MFPs and printers; edge devices; and digital printing-related products and services.

