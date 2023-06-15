Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0015

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $772,330.72 and approximately $10,189.79 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,578.59 or 0.99866571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0014987 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,013.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.