River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.12 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 145.12 ($1.82). Approximately 1,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.88).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.05. The company has a market cap of £49.20 million and a P/E ratio of -91.85.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

