RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $151.80.

