RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,542 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth $4,054,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth $3,761,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter worth $2,212,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000.

NORW traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,793. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

