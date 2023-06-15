RiverFront Investment Group LLC Invests $467,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN remained flat at $20.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,671,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,172. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

