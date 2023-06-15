RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XYLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 219,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

