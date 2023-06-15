RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,236,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,906,000 after acquiring an additional 123,568 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,293,000 after buying an additional 1,691,344 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,044,000 after buying an additional 176,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 706,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.27.
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
