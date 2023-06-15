RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 24.2% in May

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 47,408.5% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 5,415,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,619 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,458,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after buying an additional 2,490,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,155.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,489.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,028,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 1,950,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 1,479,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

