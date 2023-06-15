ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.25

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $59.15, with a volume of 26791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,618,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

