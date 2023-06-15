Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $94.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $96.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

