Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Receives $437.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $437.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Handelsbanken downgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Royal Unibrew A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royal Unibrew A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

ROYUF stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, water, wines, spirits, juices, energy drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, and CULT brands, as well as international brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

