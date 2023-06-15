RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $89.20 million and $33,891.63 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25,438.12 or 0.99791975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,491.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00291732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00520724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00410018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003920 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

