Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.79. 710,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,376. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.