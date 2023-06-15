Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,207 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.10. 536,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

