Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $181,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $74.07. 407,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

