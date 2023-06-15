Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 956 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 851,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,788,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,383,000 after purchasing an additional 74,181 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.91. 2,288,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,259,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

