Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,406 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.89. 1,809,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,515. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

