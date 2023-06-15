Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 650 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.04. 569,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

